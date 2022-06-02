Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Home Depot worth $466,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $297.12. 20,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $305.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.35 and a 200-day moving average of $347.05.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

