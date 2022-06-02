Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 280,443 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,443 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $262,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $308,851,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.72. The company had a trading volume of 68,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974,552. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,124 shares of company stock worth $31,128,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

