Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $164.77 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 372.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 1.02% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $164,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,684. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.41. 3,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,574. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

