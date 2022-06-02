Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $298.21 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.5% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.67% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $298,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,591,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,278 shares of company stock worth $10,535,493 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $276.62. 15,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,985. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.18 and a 200 day moving average of $224.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

