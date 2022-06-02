Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 14,012 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $157,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,025,000 after buying an additional 404,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after buying an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,389,000 after buying an additional 1,052,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 2,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,128. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.