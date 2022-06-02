Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 21,900 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,978 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $276,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.99 on Thursday, hitting $423.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.60 and a 200 day moving average of $496.57. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

