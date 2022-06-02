Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 73,618 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 73,618 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Comcast worth $244,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 273,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

CMCSA traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.05. 232,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,667,044. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $195.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

