ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.58. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.91.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
