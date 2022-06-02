ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.58. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

