Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $19.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.77. The company had a trading volume of 75,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,702. The company has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
