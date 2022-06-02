Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $19.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.77. The company had a trading volume of 75,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,702. The company has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.