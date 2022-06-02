Advent Capital Management DE Invests $987,000 in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Advent Capital Management DE owned approximately 0.20% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

NASDAQ:PACX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 16,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

