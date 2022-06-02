Advent Capital Management DE Makes New Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $42,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 643,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2,086.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 211,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

