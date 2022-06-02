Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,246 shares during the period. Affimed accounts for about 1.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 6.00% of Affimed worth $32,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after buying an additional 5,732,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 126.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 665,656 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 636,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 20,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $381.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.51.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

