AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.36. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.