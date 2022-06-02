Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,496 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $87,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2,036.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.