Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Trading 4.9% Higher

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98. 245,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 797,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35.

Get Akanda alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis biomass, cannabis flower, and cannabis concentrates to wholesalers; and imports and sells medical cannabis-based products in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.