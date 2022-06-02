AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Shares Down 2.2%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

