Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several research firms have commented on ALRM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Alarm.com stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 154,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock worth $1,396,434 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

