Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALBO. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $380.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 84.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 120,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 166.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

