Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $114.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00080613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00255621 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,681,447 coins and its circulating supply is 6,867,146,733 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

