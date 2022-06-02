Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE ALIT traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 3,007,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,451.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

