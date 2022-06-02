Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
NYSE ALIT traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 3,007,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,451.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.