Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Down 19.8% in May

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allegion by 178.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $168,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $138,829,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $104,498,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. Allegion has a 12-month low of $105.06 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

