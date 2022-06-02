Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,606 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $69,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $54,082,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $45,142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Denbury by 227.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Denbury by 40.8% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 915,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 265,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 3.33. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

