Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.05% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $77,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $855,537.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,967.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,551 shares of company stock worth $3,849,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

