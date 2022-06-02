Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $65.06 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 991,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,519 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $65,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 27.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 83.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 32,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $9,770,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

