Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,285 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of McKesson worth $79,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $322.21 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.78 and a 200 day moving average of $277.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

