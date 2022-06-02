Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Newmont worth $73,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,343 shares of company stock worth $4,496,143 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

