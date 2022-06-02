Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 670,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,371 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $76,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

