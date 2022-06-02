Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Southern worth $85,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 315,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,864 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

