Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 82,240 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,240 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of United Rentals worth $71,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in United Rentals by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $293.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.76 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

