Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $776,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,287.67. 10,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,974. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,474.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2,678.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,694 shares of company stock valued at $75,923,500. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

