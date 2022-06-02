Ambassador Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,277.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,465.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,671.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,302.28.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

