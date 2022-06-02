Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

Copart stock opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.