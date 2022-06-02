Ambassador Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

DIS stock opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.