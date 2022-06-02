Ambassador Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 82,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.13 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.