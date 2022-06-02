American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.26.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.
About American Express (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
