American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE ARL opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

