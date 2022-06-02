Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Buys 102,000 Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. NanoVibronix accounts for 0.1% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. owned 0.89% of NanoVibronix worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoVibronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NASDAQ:NAOV opened at $0.69 on Thursday. NanoVibronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.