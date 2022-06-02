Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,911,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 29.7% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $410.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

