Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1,311.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131,928 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 0.2% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $167.60. 46,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

