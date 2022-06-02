Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.75. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 259,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after acquiring an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,409. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

