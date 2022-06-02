Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.14. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. 686,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,252. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

