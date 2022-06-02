Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.78. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 535,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.21. 2,694,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.51 and its 200-day moving average is $184.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

