Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.70. The company had a trading volume of 91,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,734. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.59. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $134.27 and a 12-month high of $276.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

