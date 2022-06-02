Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.05. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.18 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 31.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Regional Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 482.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RM traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,622. The company has a current ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

