Analysts Anticipate Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Suzano’s earnings. Suzano reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suzano will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Suzano.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

SUZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 34,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,353. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,409,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Suzano by 293.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 879,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Suzano by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,473 shares during the last quarter.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

