Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.78. VMware reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.52. 86,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,707. VMware has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

