Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will post $145.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.28 million to $147.00 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $116.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $711.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $758.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $872.79 million, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $916.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,338.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,992 shares of company stock worth $478,677. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000.

PTCT traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $27.16. 61,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

