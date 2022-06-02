Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Titan International reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

TWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 573,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.40. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

