Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT at $8.50

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.45 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

