Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Price Target at $334.91

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $5.17 on Friday, reaching $275.61. The company had a trading volume of 411,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day moving average of $293.64. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

